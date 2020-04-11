Iñigo Martínez, on the Copa del Rey: "It cannot be a final without our audience, it would not be the same"

Share it:

Iñigo Martínez believes that "a final" of the King's Cup without an audience in the stands "cannot be" Given the history of the confrontation between Athletic Club and Real Sociedad, for which he believes that it should not be considered despite the complexity that the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has left to dispute it with fans in the stands.

"Both clubs and players totally discard that option. It cannot be a final without our audience, it would not be the same. It would be strange and we do not shuffle it. Hopefully everything changes and we can live a unique and historical moment in our lives, "said the international center in a virutal press conference from home in which he answered questions from journalists and fans.

"We should plant ourselves there because who knows when two Basque teams will reach a final," he insisted.

When he imagines that decisive match, Iñigo, raised in the Zubieta quarry, is clear that "everyone has their style" and that they will try to play "each with their weapons " until they can and then, "when the love is over". "We will have to take pride and caste, which we have plenty of."

"We are able to face Real in a finel. It motivates us a lot and we will go for it all ", He advanced, contrary to the opinion that he considers that, due to the accumulated wear and tear so far in 2020, in terms of sports, the break due to confinement has been better for Athletic than for Real.

"We are a physical team and we throw away a lot of that, but it is not in our interest or for Real. This break is detrimental to all teams," he reflected.

Just as he does not want the Cup final without an audience, Iñigo also does not want a return to the competition behind closed doors because "playing without an audience has no emotion". "It would be very strange. There would be no intensity, it would seem like friendly matches," he said.

Iñigo spoke in the line of other colleagues about a possible reduction in wages due to the effects of the pandemic. "We have always said we are here to help."

"The captains have a very good and fluid relationship with the board and when the time comes the decisions will be made. We are waiting for how everything is going. This is not a good thing, neither for the player nor for the club or for the fan, "he added.

The international center, on the other hand, assured that his footballing dream "is to win a final with Athletic" and that in his day he decided to change teams because he did not "feel comfortable, he did not enjoy", at Real.

"My head said that it was necessary to make a change in my life and in Athletic from the first minute they trusted me fully. He loved me yes or yes and he transmitted the affection I needed at that time. The claw, the courage and the courage that Athletic has, I joined them more and I already knew what Athletic was because I have sucked him since I was little because I am from Biscay. I am very happy to be here, delighted "in a club that" is unique, it is history and, obviously, it is a family".

In this sense, he confessed that what he has "enjoyed" the most during his stay in Bilbao is "those of this year's Cup, matches to frame" an Athletic team that has shown "solidity, character and a fight to the end very few teams have. "

In this regard, he remembers the "incredible emotion" he felt in the goal of Yuri Berchiche that qualified them for the final in Granada. "When we all expected the worst. It was a joy. The weight that we got rid of, the hair on end, being able to celebrate with our fans was something unique," he recalled excitedly.

Iñigo, finally, regretted that the Euro Cup 2020 had to be postponed, since he "saw himself with options" to play it after having attended "all previous calls". Although he sees "logical that it has stopped because the important thing is the health of athletes and the fans who were going to come. "