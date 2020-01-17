Ingrid Coronado will be the new face of "TODAY" in 2020?

We are days to finish 2019, and now that it was confirmed that Magda Rodríguez will remain in charge of the production of “TODAY” in 2020, it is rumored that a popular conductor could be integrated.

Through her "Show Ticket" on YouTube, journalist Flor Rubio announced that they want Ingrid Coronado on Televisa in "TODAY".

Sources very close to the production and the television station tell me that there are milestones because there is an interest on the part of Televisa that she be integrated into the program, they are even seeing issues of costumes, makeup, production issues to help Ingrid's entrance.

However, the "Spectacular Formula" journalist said that Coronado's entry into the morning broadcast of the San Ángel television station also depends on the talent that is already accepted:

“(…) It is not confirmed, nor will it happen in the first weeks of January, we will have to wait to see how the holiday return progresses and see if Ingrid's entry is specified or not and whether or not the existing cast accepts it” .

