Ingrid Coronado reveals depression in full quarantine for the Coronavirus

In addition to greeting and knowing how her followers were spending these days, the beautiful Ingrid Coronado took the opportunity to share with all of them that a few days ago she was in a bad mood and felt very tired. "I confess that I have been through all the emotions, this photo was taken on one of my best days, but the last few days I parked in depression."

"I felt very low spirits, I already feel tired, it is a month! And I am afraid and I despair the uncertainty of not knowing how much time we have left. At least, half a month more!" Said Ingrid Coronado.

The television host mentioned that in these difficult days, she mentalizes all the time so as not to lose her attitude. "I always try to think about the good, so that the bad doesn't drag me."

But sometimes I feel like a force pulling me down and I'd like to lock myself in tears all day.

"But I can't because I have three hungry kids at home, thirsty for games and mom's attention and a lot of housework! When I was at a critical point, Francois' magical words came in on my YouTube live on Tuesday, and I swear to you It did help me give me the little push I needed, if you haven't seen it, this is the link in my bio, you will see that your words and philosophy of life will give you that boost that we now need so much, "shared Ingrid Coronado.









