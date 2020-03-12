Ingrid Coronado returns to the show with moving project

Share it:

Ingrid Coronado made it clear that the show is her thing, proof of this was her visit to the Ventaneando program where she spoke about her new project which is called Invincible, where she focused on some dark chapters of her life.

"Each one of us chose some chapter of our life that we have felt that we were invincible that despite the fact that adversity came, crushed us, rolled us, hurt us, we managed to get ahead and just that is the purpose of Invincible"Ingrid said.

As if that were not enough, the ex-conductor of Venga la Alejo said that she had been in the TV Azteca facilities for more than a year, where she worked for more than 18 years.

In addition, Coronado said that in the project he will also share credits with Luz Elena González, Fabiola Campomanes, Verónica del Castillo and Marifer Centeno.

Meanwhile, Coronado fans congratulated her on her great return and made it clear that they always supported her projects since the last one in which she gave everything was as a writer of the book Simón Y El Sauce Llorón.

"Ingrid Coronado always so simple, happy and transparent. May her life be good, she deserves it", "Bravo for Ingrid I admire her and what better than Aztec TV", they wrote to Coronado.

