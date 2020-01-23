Ingrid Coronado confesses reasons for her departure from Venga la Alegría

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ingrid Coronado carried out a live broadcast on her YouTube channel, where for the first time she opened her heart regarding her unexpected departure from the Venga la Alegría program; It should be remembered that the television host left the morning at the end of November 2018. The former member of Garibaldi told the reasons that led her to make this decision, highlighting that she could not spend another minute faking a smile in a program where she no longer He felt comfortable.

The former partner of Fernando del Solar said that on several occasions during the commercial cuts, he ran to the bathroom to cry. "It cannot be that I am in a place where I am so unhappy, I am not in a position to continue doing this work, because then, now that with all the pain, with all the terror and fear that you can imagine, I made the decision leaving that program, "said Ingrid Coronado.









After saying goodbye to Venga la Alegría, Ingrid Coronado felt a great loneliness and a lot of pain in turn, since it had been 19 years of his life that he had given to the Aztec Television morning. Later he felt great relief and a detoxification for his life.

After leaving the television I realize that I am much more creative, I wake up happy, I wake up animated. Life has brought me to people who are really amazing.

"I must tell you that in spite of all the fear of this year and that it has been extremely hard, painful and difficult to know myself suddenly alone in the world, alone with my three kids, I can tell you that I am more alive than ever, I am finding the mission of life. "









Ingrid Coronado has received several proposals to return to television, however, he does not want to go through the same thing and live the same pain again, "but it is not what I want, it is something that I did 19 years and now I want a change, today I am convinced of what I want to do and what I want to do is be with you. "







