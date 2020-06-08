Sports

Infobae's podcast, 30 years of the Argentine runner-up in Italy 90

June 8, 2020
This June 8 was the 30th anniversary of the beginning of the Italy World Cup 1990, that event that was recorded in the memory of the Argentine fan. In this way, Infobae It brings you a series of unmissable podcasts to relive all that romanticism and nostalgia left by the runner-up obtained by the team led by Carlos Salvador Bilardo.

Leo Gabes and Tomás Nelson take you to tour the intimacies of that World Cup and try to answer a question in the protagonists' own voice: why, despite not winning the title, is that World Cup so remembered? With testimonies and experiences of the protagonists themselves as José Basualdo, José Tiburcio Serrizuela, Juan Simón, Julio Olarticoechea, Nary Pumpido, Néstor Fabbri, Pedro Troglio, Serigo Goycochea, Gustavo Dezotti, Ricardo Giusti, Gabriel Calderón and many more.

In this first episode, we get into the concentration of Trigoria, we review the moment of a team that arrived as world champion but with a damaged Diego Armando Maradona, and we return to palpitate that fateful debut against Cameroon in Milan.

