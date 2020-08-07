Infobae was the protagonist of the NBA bubble: how is virtual contact with the stars

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Players attend the press via Zoom

The party has just ended. The board in the stadium The Arena mark that Houston rockets They beat 113-97 to Los Angeles Lakers in a crossroads that could be a sample of what the playoffs will begin on August 18 in the Orlando bubble. Due to the impact generated by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the partial suspension of this season on March 11, the NBA world had to adapt to a new normal of competition and relationship.

Thanks to an invitation from the NBA, Infobae He got to know the procedure that the stars of this sport have to follow before making contact with the press. Everything is virtual in the new normal that started operating on July 30 in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. No audience, but with screens of more than 5 meters where fans can join and be part of a multidimensional plan for the broadcasts of the games on TV.

The same thing happens at the end of each of the games that the 22 franchises are playing in Orlando. Each press team of the teams is responsible for enabling the options for the previous conferences – the coach speaks – and the subsequent ones. After receiving an access to enter the meeting with the players, the platform Zoom is in charge of officiating as virtual room, the new stage that took the place of the traditional halls for the media in the lavish stadiums of the NBA franchises.

James Harden was the Houston Rockets' top scorer in the victory against the LA Lakres (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

That's how, once the game between Houston and Lakers ended, they appeared on the screen Mike D’Antoni, Rockets coach, or himself Frank Vogel, DT of the Los Angeles team, to have contact with the media. The same happened with who was the exclusive figure of the duel between two powers of the West: James Harden, number 13 of the Rockets, who came out to the virtual set with a black chinstrap that covered his already classic beard and with wireless headphones on to listen to the questions that were emitted from the other side of a screen.

"We are very close to having the game pace we want for the playoffs," he said. The beard after finishing with 39 points, 12 assists and 8 rebounds to lead his team to a new victory, number 43 of the season, which placed him fourth in the West. Los Angeles suffered the loss of LeBron James, who ended the duel against the Oklahoma City Thunder with discomfort in the right groin and did not participate as a precaution.

With the press officer of each team as moderator, having a free hand to speak to an NBA star today also requires technology. How? The same platform that teams use to focus media has an option called "Rise Your Hand" (Raise your hand), a button that gives permission to ask the protagonist in question a question. And so, once the time for dialogue with the players passes, the connection ends.

But beyond what happens after each game, the American press that was credited to follow the NBA's reboot in the Orlando bubble lives, like the stars, under a strict isolation protocol. They have their place of residence, their free spaces and their food area: they cannot have contact with the players, except in authorized practices and in the meetings stipulated for hand-to-hand interviews. And as with the game's protagonists, reporters must also undergo coronavirus tests, take their temperature periodically, and complete a questionnaire that reports on their health status.

Danny Green before the press via Zoom

When just a week passed, it seems that everything is going on track in the new normality imposed by the NBA in the Orlando bubble. Not having an audience in the stands of the venues chosen to return to the activity, and without contact with the press, at least face-to-face, seems not to divert the figures of this sport from its focus. Because despite the fact that many believe that this season will have an asterisk that will accompany her forever due to her strange form of competition, everyone already thinks about keeping the champion ring.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Impossible shots and a new historical record in the NBA: the unforgettable performance of Luka Doncic

Facundo Campazzo's decision that brings him closer to the NBA

Dennis Rodman's most eccentric stories about his sex parties while he was an NBA star