Inflexible: Koeman’s phrase to Messi at the meeting that fueled the tension in Barcelona

In Spain they assure that “it was not a meeting as Messi expected”

FC Barcelona lives key and decisive hours for its future. After the historic elimination in the quarterfinals of the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich, the Catalan club faces a major renovation. The first step was to appoint the Dutch technical director Ronald Koeman as the successor to Quique Setién.

After some meetings with Josep María Bartomeu (president) and Ramón Planes (sports director -replaced Éric Abidal-), the brand-new coach contacted heavyweight players to announce that they will not be taken into account for the next season. Within this list are names of the stature of Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti.

For his part, in the last hours the DT also communicated with Gerard Pique, George Alba and Serbian Busquets to confirm that they will be part of the first team, although with a caveat. The midfielder will no longer be undisputed and will run from behind with Frenkie De Jong, who will run to the center of the field. In addition, Miralm Pjanic also arrived for that position (through a barter with Juventus for the Brazilian Arthur).

The other great meeting that took place in the Barça world was the one they starred in Koeman and Lionel Messi. The first information that emerged from Spain expressed that the flea He expressed his doubts to the technical director and that he felt “more outside than inside” of Barcelona. And in the last hours different media confirmed that the Argentine already communicated that he wants to leave.

Now four sports He recounted in detail what happened in that conclave, in which a sentence that the Dutchman outlined generated anger in the Argentine. The coach told the captain that “He was going to be inflexible, that he arrived with his conditions and that the priority will be the team.”

Lionel Messi is debating whether or not to continue in Barcelona (Manu Fernandez / Pool via REUTERS)

During the meeting, the former Valencia and Everton strategist “He warned him that self-management in the locker room is over”, since his idea is to “end some habits of the staff.” This means ensures that “The meeting ended with Messi dissatisfied and surprised.”

The sports channel explains that “it was not a meeting as Messi expected”, since “Ronald Koeman was firm and tough and nothing close to the Argentine”. They also stressed that “the environment that was lived was tense.”

However, it is worth clarifying that for the technical director the ’10’ blaugrana he continues to be the cornerstone of the sporting project and that the team will build around his figure. However, The Rosario would have the decision made to leave the entity he arrived in 2000 at the age of 13.

Regarding the assembly of the new squad, in addition to the arrivals of Miralem Pjanic, Trincao and Pedri (the leadership closed these signings before the arrival of Koeman), the technical director would have asked the leaders to hire a central marker to supply the feasible first leg of Umtiti, two full-backs (to be relays for Semedo and Alba), a midfielder and a center-forward (the main option is Lautaro Martínez’s).

On the other hand, the president Josep Maria Bartomeu anticipated a few days ago that “some contracts must be adapted” to the current financial situation of the club due to the economic pandemic caused by the coronavirus. As reported by the program The Midnight Club, of Catalunya Ràdio, the entity blaugrana He will ask Piqué, Busquets, Alba and Sergi Roberto for a review of their files.

