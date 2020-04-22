Infinity Ward is matching Call of Duty: Modern Warfare cheats to play together

Share it:

The last few months have been very busy regarding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the presence of cheats who use methods like autoaim and wallhack to get advantages in classic multiplayer games and battle royale. Now at Infinity Ward they are experimenting with a way to give them some of their own medicine.

Players suspected of using these types of tricks are being matched together in games so they have to suffer the frustration of facing others like themselves in their own flesh.

Various measures are being taken to report the presence of such cheats in Warzone games, for example the possibility of reporting directly from the death chamber or spectator mode. For now the only news is that the game will send you a notification if the player you have reported is expelled from the servers.

There are already more than 80,000 players expelled from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for the use of this type of cheating and console players have been disabling cross-game for weeks to avoid crossing with PC users, where 99% of users are who carry out these practices.

The study has ensured that it is fully committed to eradicating or minimizing this problem that has come about with the launch of a free modality of the game, thus eliminating the restriction that payment entailed and allowing cheats to make as many accounts as they want to continue making the theirs and in passing ruin the gaming experience of others.