Infinity War concept art shows Thanos absorbing the souls of the Avengers

Conceptual art has shown us numerous deleted scenes or ideas that did not come to fruition in the final cut. In the case of Avengers: Infinity War, we already saw how Doctor Strange drove Iron Man mad as he tried to rescue him on his journey to Titan. Now, John Staub He shares his art again, but this time it is much more spectacular.

In this new reveal, we see a scene where Thanos Absorb the souls of all the superheroes that were on Titan: Guardians of the Galaxy (no Gamora), Spider-Man, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and Nebula.

After getting the Soul gem in Vormir sacrificing Gamora, Thanos was attacked on Titan, and to defend himself, he would have used the power of this Infinity Stone separating the soul from the bodies of our heroes.

"The Avengers with their souls being taken out of the body. Here's another image made for the Titan battle in Infinity War," Staub said on his personal Instagram account. "I was particularly happy with how the Star-Lod / Peter Quill face looked."

The funny thing is that this scene was shot, as stated Tom holland at one of the press conferences he hosted for Spider-Man: Far From Home last year, though he said that only the Guardians of the Galaxy were affected by this Mad Titan attack.

The Soul Stone is one of the greatest mysteries of the film, as we only saw it go into action when Doctor Strange tried to confuse Thanos and he used it to distinguish his true enemy.