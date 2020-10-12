Infinity: the best series of autumn 2020

Looking at the titles that are going to enrich the catalog of Infinity, there is certainly great anticipation for the seventh season of The 100, which after arriving in the USA will make its debut here too. The news obviously does not stop there, and, in this sense, the return of is not to be underestimated Blindspot, which will close with the fifth season. In case you missed the series that arrived in September, we have also dedicated a space on the latest releases of the month of September, focusing on those that may interest you the most. So here’s a list of the best TV series available this fall.

The 100, Season 7 (October 27, 2020)

The 100 of Jason Rothenberg, inspired by the novel series by Kass Morgan, comes to the seventh and final season, which will have the not simple task of giving a thick ending to a series that over time has been able to conquer the public, building a solid fanbase. As fans already know, the story is set 97 years after a nuclear war that devastated the planet, with the survivors clinging to the only thing left to them: a space station named theArca, which however is no longer able to support a growing population.

For this reason, some young people convicted of various crimes are sent to Earth, to find out if it is possible to restore life on a planet that is now completely upset. The previous season ended leaving fans in suspense, with some questions that will only be answered in this finale. The protagonists of the previous season will return; we will review Eliza Taylor come Clarke Griffin, Bob Morley in the role of Bellamy Blake e Marie Avgeropoulos with Octavia.

All that remains is to wait until the end of October, when we can finally see the conclusion of The 100. Meanwhile, to pass the wait, if you want to discover some “hidden sides” of the series, I suggest you read our article on the secrets of The 100, which may surprise you with some details that you may have missed.

Blindspot, Season 5 (October 28, 2020)

After the crackling finale of the previous season, he returns Blindspot, US television series created by Martin Gero. This fifth season will also be the last and we will see how the showrunners have decided to end the story, which will have to give all the answers to the questions left open in the previous chapters. They will come back Sullivan Stapleton in the role of Kurt Weller, e Jaimie Alexander come Jane Doe, the FBI agents who have now accompanied us since the first season.

The other cast members are also confirmed, including: Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson and Ennis Esmer. This fifth round will consist of eleven episodes, and it will restart from the explosion that had involved the protagonists in the finale of the previous season, which had blown away fans with a cliffhanger that will have serious repercussions on the new events.

All the other series coming in October, and the best in September

Splitting Up Together, Season 2 (October 4, 2020)

Remake of the Danish series from 2016 Better divorce than ever, conceived by Puts Heeno, Splitting Up Together, clean yes Emily Kapnek, arrives on Infinity with its second season after airing on Premium Stories. The plot takes us into the life of a couple who, after divorce, find harmony. The three children live every other day with one of the parents, who understand what was wrong before, and over time, try to improve some aspects of their character, succeeding in the difficult rapprochement. We will then review Jenna Fischer in the role of Lena, Oliver Hudson (Martin), Bobby Lee (Arthur), Diane Farr (Maya), e Lindsay Price come Camille.

Superstore, Season 5 (11 October 2020)

After the cliffhanger that closed the fourth season, on October 11 we will be able to find out how the story will continue, with the cast confirming the return of all the main characters. We will review, in fact: America Ferrera in the role of Amelia Sosa-Dubanowski, Ben Feldman in the role of Jonah Simms, Lauren Ash as Dina Fox, Colton Dunn as Garrett McNeil, and Nico Santos in the role of Mateo Liwanag. Furthermore, we remind you that the sixth season of Superstore has been confirmed, albeit the series will have to renounce the actress America Ferrera.

All American, Season 2 (episodes 1-4)

Available from last September 2, the second season of All American, American television series created by April Blair, leads us to follow the difficulties faced by the former American football player Spencer Paysinger, before his success as an athlete. Daniel Ezra will play the protagonist of the story, in a story that gives us an important point of view on the life of the less well-off social classes, bringing to light important issues that give even more strength to the goals achieved by those who, thanks to their skills, managed to emerge , as in the case of Spencer.

Katy Keene, Season 1 (Episodes 1-2)

Although the cancellation of the series has been confirmed, Katy Keene remains an important piece of the universe linked to the characters of Archie Comics, especially considering that it is one Riverdale spinoff set five years after the events of the parent series. Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi, the series puts four aspiring Broadway artists in the spotlight as they seek to make a career out of pursuing their dreams. The group is represented by Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), It Girl Pepper Smith ( Julia Chan) e Jorge Lopez (Jonny Beauchamp).

As expected, considering the nature of the title, music will play a leading role, accompanying and characterizing the staging and the various narrative plots. At the moment only the first two episodes are available, but in the future, following the airing of the Premium channels, the missing ones will probably be added as well.

Roswell New Mexico, Season 2 (Episodes 1-4)

With the first four episodes made available in the past few weeks, the second season of Roswell New Mexico it is certainly among the most important September releases in the Infinity catalog. The link between Liz ortecho (Jeanine Mason) and the alien Max Evans (Nathan Parsons) was one of the key elements of the story, but now, after the sacrifice of Max himself, the consequences of what happened in the previous season become central, with the first side effects of the resurrection starting to manifest themselves in Liz.