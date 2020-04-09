Sports

Infantino: "It is not worth jeopardizing human life for any party"

April 9, 2020
Gianni Infantino, FIFA President has announced measures to alleviate the football crisis caused by the coronavirus mandemic: "We are working on an emergency fund. We have a very solid financial situation, but our reserves are not from FIFA, it is football money and our duty is to help. We are working on the most appropriate response. We will do it with responsibility and transparency ”.

They will also repeat the measure already adopted by the RFEF, consisting of advance a series of payments corresponding to the second half of 2020 to try to combat financial problems.

He also stressed that the priority is the well-being of the players: "The first thing is health, it is not worth jeopardizing human life by any party, no competition, no league, let's listen to the health authorities ", an idea very close to the one he has expressed these days Luis Rubiales.

