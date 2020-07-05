Infamous: renewed domain, Sucker Punch hires for PS5 … new in sight?

Share it:

Even though they are preparing for the launch of Ghost of Tsushima, we are sure that the guys from Sucker Punch are already thinking about their future, inevitably linked to PlayStation 5.

We don't know what is cooking, but we can say with certainty that Bellevue's studio is already preparing for the next generation of consoles. Such as? Hiring new staff! As we write, there are well available in the dedicated section of the official Sucker Punch website five job advertisements. The positions sought are: Senior Level QA Tester, Gameplay Programmer, Designer room, Producer is Senior Lightning Artist.

There are very few clues found in the attached documents, and the only relevant passages speak of "an immersive and exciting experience ". The Camera Designer, for its part, will be called to "work closely with the Mission Designer to make sure that the shots support unforgettable moments".

In short, little or nothing, but a clue may have come from the web. A Reddit user noted that the "infamousthegame.com" domain was updated on June 27th. At the moment it does not present any page, and merely redirects to the official Sucker Punch website. This was enough, however, to make the imagination fly high. Sucker Punch is working on a inFamous for PlayStation 5 as a subsequent project to Ghost of Tsushima? Impossible to say for sure, but the hypothesis does not seem so remote, since it is one of the symbolic series of the study. We advise you however to curb the enthusiasm waiting for more concrete clues, since nowadays anyone is able to register a domain and redirect…