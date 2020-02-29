Inés Gómez Mont talks for the first time about her brain surgery

Share it:

Last September Inés Gómez Mont underwent a head surgery, where a second benign brain tumor was removed. In an interview for the Program Today he told how he is today. "I feel very healthy, thank God, I think it was a very hard year in many aspects of my life, it was a scare, at the end of the day it does take me by surprise because I was not waiting for another surgery, I was aware from the principle that I had two tumors, and I said that from day one. "

At first his doctors told him that the second tumor would not be operated because he was practically motionless, "suddenly the doctor called me to tell me that unfortunately the tumor was behaving aggressively and that it was time to carry out a surgery".

Throughout this process, the television host Inés Gómez Mont was very attached to her faith and with the unconditional support of her family.

Faith moves mountains and I certainly never let go of my hand to God or my virgin, honestly, I grabbed from there.

"I think you have to grab that and my engine and my biggest injection were my children, I had to talk with them, especially with the adults who are already more aware of the situation to explain what I was going to undergo and that they saw me calm and I transmit them as that peace. "









The beautiful Inés Gómez Mont has already resumed her daily life and talked about the care she should have, since she must be checking for life to avoid any problems with her health.