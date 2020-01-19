Inés Gómez Mont reveals shocking detail of her triates pregnancy

Share it:

Inés Gómez Mont celebrated this weekend the eighth birthday of his triates; In his Instagram feed he shared a series of photographs of his beloved sons Javier, Diego and Bruno. "Happy birthday my love, just remembering that for a few months I had four hearts beating in my body makes me feel so blessed and grateful to heaven and life, I loved them from the first second that I knew they were coming."

In her post, the television host Inés Gómez Mont, revealed that the doctors asked her to choose the life of two of her triates. "They explained to me the risks of having triates, I will never forget how doctors asked me to absorb a baby for the safety of the other two and my own life."

I remember my answer, 'that will never happen, if God sent them to me, it is for something and if there is risk I will die with them'.

Fortunately, everything went well during his birth and today, he celebrates the wonderful eight years of his "fleas", as he says of affection to all his children. "Today I see them turn 8 and see them so full of life, it makes me feel the fullest mom in the world, I am the luckiest to have my perfect trio, I have loved them every day, every minute and every second of their life , I want you to always take my love wherever you go, always fight to be happy, to be good men and to always carry God in your heart. "

Thank you for teaching me every day to be a better mom, thank you for your unconditional love and especially for rejoicing and enlightening me every day of my life.

"I love Javi, Diego and Bruno ❤️❤️❤️, happy birthday," said Inés Gómez Mont at the end of her post.