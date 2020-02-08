Inés Gómez Mont investigated by the Attorney General's Office

Share it:

The Unit Specialized in Investigation of Operations with Resources of Illicit Origin, of the Seido, initiated an investigation against Inés Gómez Mont since in the fiscal year of 2016, the driver of the Hoy Program obtained income higher than those disclosed in your annual income tax return (ISR).

According to the newspaper Milenio, a Federal Court ordered the Attorney General's Office (FGR) to deliver to the Fifth Judge of Amparo District in Criminal Matters, Patricia Marcela Diez, a copy of the complaint that gave rise to the folder of investigation against Inés Gómez Mont.

Milenio publishes that the comrade of Galilea Montijo, requested help from the Decentralized Administrative Body Specialized in Alternative Mechanisms for Dispute Settlement in Criminal Matters of the PGR, to reach an agreement with the Tax Administration Service of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit ; at the end of November 2018 the television host paid the amount of 10 million 967 thousand 907 pesos for federal contributions omitted.

Later, in January of last year, the Federal Public Ministry determined that the damage that Inés Gómez Mont caused to the Public Treasury was not paid in full, since 2 million 604 thousand 537 pesos were missing; The morning's presenter Today paid the remaining money, but the director of Fiscal Crimes of the Federal Prosecutor's Office of Investigations of the Fiscal Prosecutor's Office of the SHCP Federation, sent a letter on June 12, 2019 where he informed that the Administrative Unit of the presiding direction, was the only one empowered to pronounce on the forgiveness or withdrawal of the criminal action.

Given this, the lawyers of Inés Gómez Mont, asked not to take criminal action against the television host for the alleged crime of operations with resources of illicit origin, however, the Federal Public Ministry stressed that such request was not appropriate.

Inés Gómez Mont, who is the niece of former Secretary of the Interior Fernando Gómez Mont and Miguel Gómez Mont, former General Director of Fonatur (who held the positions during the Felipe Calderón administration), filed a lawsuit for guarantees and last October the judge before The aforementioned ordered the Attorney General's Office to deliver a copy of the complaint to have elements and know whether or not to grant the protection of justice to the television host.