Inés Gómez Mont confesses to crying after receiving letter from her daughter

Inés Gómez Mont continue in the treatment to recover from the surgery that was performed a few months ago because he presented a brain tumor.

On several occasions, the ojiazules has informed us that its process It goes very wellHowever, it always emphasizes that the most difficult part of this stage is to be away from his family and especially its beautiful little ones.

Now, the actress shared, through her account of Instagram, A letter that his daughter Agnes, in which he expresses how much he loves her and that I miss her.

“I must confess that this letter that my princess Inesita sent me made me (cry). The hardest part of this process has been having to stop seeing fleas. But I almost see them and that makes me so HAPPY !!! ”, said the driver.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, Gómez Mont was grateful to be in the final stretch of his recovery and confessed the sadness that caused him not to be present in the Telethon

"In the final line!!! It has been long but it was worth the effort. I share that it hurts a lot to not be in Telethon This year how I had told them, but my doctors consider it a very long transmission and now is not the time. I will rest and be with my family to close the year and thus be able to return recharged to receive 2020 !!!! Thank you for all your love and especially for your clubs. Thank you for being aware of me, I don't know how to thank you so many love demonstrations. God bless you, ”said beautiful Inés.

