"Indomite" by Pénélope Bagieu becomes an animated series, debut set for March 8th

Bao Publishing recently presented the cartoon adaptation of indomitable, famous feminist work by the French author Pénélope Bagieu. The series will debut on Rai Play on March 8, 2020, on the occasion of International Women's Day. Below you can read the official press release sent to us by the Milanese publishing house.

"Bao Publishing is pleased to announce the arrival, exclusively on Rai Play, of the animated series Indomite inspired by the two volumes, already available in the bookstore, of the beloved French author Pénélope Bagieu.

The cartoon series tells 30 biographies of extraordinary women who, with their actions, with imagination, tenacity and courage in the face of adversity, have, in one way or another, had a wider impact, becoming models of reference.

Produced for the Italian edition by Rai Ragazzi, Indomite will arrive exclusively on Rai Play on March 8th, on the occasion of International Women's Day. It will be Isabella Ragonese to give voice to Italy to all these extraordinary women, as well as to play the role of narrator.

An animated series that cannot fail to awaken the consciences and pride of anyone who is aware of benefiting from rights for which others, in the past, have fought courageously. Memorable and rhetorical portraits of women we may not have known, but we would like to have met".

Pénélope Bagieu, born in 1982 to Corsican and Basque parents in Paris, is a French illustrator and cartoonist. In 2007 he created the comic blog But vie est tout à fait fascinating, in which he recounts episodes of his daily life with captivating humor and grace. The subsequent publication of the book of the same name reconfirms the success of the blog also in print. He later illustrates the adventures of Joséphine and engages in various collaborations with the press, publishing and advertising. In 2010 he published his first wide-ranging story, Cadavres exquis, for the Gallimard publishing house. Two years later, for Delcourt, he designs with Boulet La Page blanche. In 2013, during the International Comics Festival of Angoulême, she was nominated Knight of Arts and Letters. The same year he collaborated with Joann Sfar for the book Stars of the Stars, also published with Gallimard. With the same publisher in 2015 he published California Dreamin ', which in 2017 was brought to Italy by BAO Publishing. After the huge success of the first volume in 2016, now an authentic French comic star known all over the world, Bagieu publishes the second volume of Culottées in 2017, again with Gallimard in France and, in Italy, with BAO Publishing, Eisner Award for the best foreign book in 2019.

