Indivisible on Nintendo Switch: the game debuts on the console in the summer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

At the end of 2019, Lab Zero, the development team already creator of Skullgirls, brought an interesting production from the nature linked to both the RPGs and the metroidvania genre.

Already available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One since last October, the title is also destined to land on the console of the Kyoto House. So far, the Nintendo Switch version of Indivisible it lacks a specific launch date, but new information has recently been released by top management Spike Chunsoft.

The latter have in fact reported that the development of the game is currently 70% complete and that the action RPG will be able to land on the hardware of the big N during thesummer of this year. The announcement, however, concerns, at least for now, exclusively the market gaming Japanese: on the other hand, we are awaiting further details regarding the Indivisble exit window expected for European countries.

For those who want more information on the characteristics of the action RPG, remember that on the pages of Everyeye it is obviously available in our review of Indivisible, edited by Giuseppe Arace. An introduction to the adventures of the protagonist, the young and determined Ajna, is also offered by the initial sequence of Indivisible, made in anime style thanks to a collaboration between Lab Zero, Titmouse and studio Trigger.