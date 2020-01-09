Indignation of Laso with his players: "Even my mother could slow down"

Pablo Laso He got angry with his players and the anger took effect. It happened in a timeout in the game in which the Real Madrid I was losing at home against Valencia Basket.

The white coach recriminated his team who were walking. "You are walking Even my old woman could come more slowly"he said in a state of great nervousness, really referring to what he would do faster than his players.

At the end, Real Madrid traced to take the game In fact, in the last quarter 20-9 was imposed to take the match to an extension in which he also won 9-2. The final score was 85 to 78 for Madrid.