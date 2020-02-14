Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford confirms filming will begin in April

Share it:

According to Harrison Ford himself, Indiana Jones 5 will begin to occur in "approximately two months", which would mean the return of Ford on the set of filming as Dr. Henry Walton "Indiana" Jones Jr., around April 2020.

In statements for CBS Sunday Morning, correspondent Lee Cowan asked Ford what the most complicated challenges are when he returns to roles such as Han Solo and Indiana Jones after such a long period of time.

"Trying not to look silly … you know … walking in tight pants and high boots", joked Ford. "I will give you a more appropriate answer, considering that I will start shooting Indiana Jones in about two months.".

Assuming everything goes as planned, Ford will return as Indiana Jones in April for the first time since 2008, when he made Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

In February 2020, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said the team is still working hard "to get the script to be where it has to be" . And also commented that this new entry "It will not be a restart, but a continuation.".

With the confirmed return of Ford to the iconic role, and considering that it will not be a restart, the actor continues with his previous comments regarding what will happen to Indiana Jones once he hangs the whip and hat: "When I'm gone, he'll be gone. It's easy.".

Remember that right now Indiana Jones 5 does not yet have a definitive title. And the date for the premiere in cinemas is scheduled for July 9, 2021.

Source: CBS Sunday Morning