With just four movies to his name (and a fifth installment to come) you may have forgotten that the Indiana Jones timeline is far from straightforward.

Well grab your whips and crystal skulls because the adventure starts here and has quite a few plot twists. Let's review what has happened to the good of Indy during these years.

5000 BC 13 interdimensional beings (not aliens, according to Indy's friend Harold Oxley (John Hurt) arrive in the mythical city of Akator, in Brazil. They help the local tribe, the Ugha, with aqueducts, asphalt roads and technology. This is where originates the crystal skull from the fourth movie.

1400 BC Details are sparse because there was no internet at this time, but God and Moses agree on something about the Ark of the Covenant. For those who do not know, the Ark was used by the Hebrews to carry around the 10 Commandments and used to "speak to God". The FaceTime of the old testament, so that we understand each other. At some point, the Ark ends up in a secret chamber called the Well of Souls in Tanis, Egypt.

30 AD A cup used by Jesus Christ during the Last Supper was also used to collect his blood during his crucifixion. José de Arimatea was entrusted to her and took her to England a few years later. For hundreds of years, the Brotherhood of the Crusaders vowed to protect the Holy Grail by whatever means necessary.

1095 About this time, Sir Richard (Knight of the First Crusade) and his brothers found the Grail in the Canyon of the Crescent Moon. One of the Grail Knights remains with him until discovered by Indiana Jones centuries later. The other two had, without much logic, instructions carved from their graves on how to get to this valuable item. One of them was also in a Venetian sewer.

1546 Francesco de Orellana disappears looking for Akator in the Amazon.

1872 Henry Jones Sr. (played by Sean Connery in 'The Last Crusade') is born on December 12 in Scotland.

1899 Henry Jones Junior is born on July 1. He will change his name to Indiana, for his beloved dog, played by Harrison Ford (and River Phoenix).

1912 The same year his mother dies, little Indy gets his characteristic scar on his chin the first time he uses a whip. We see him in 'The Last Crusade' with River Phoenix on paper.

1926 Short Round is born (played by Ke Huy Quan in 'The Temple of Doom'). It is also around this time that Indy becomes romantically involved with Abner's minor daughter, her mentor, Marion Ravenwood. Nothing cool, Indy, nothing cool.

1935 Jones meets singer Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw) and ends her and Short Round on a trip to Pankot Palace in India. I mean, 'The cursed temple.'

1936 Indiana begins searching for the Ark of the Covenant. Along the way, he meets his former romance Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), fights against the Nazis, and frees himself from the wrath of God to give the Ark to the United States Government. The Ark is stored in a place where only "top men" work. The place turns out to be Hangar 51, in Nevada.

1938 Without knowing Indiana, Marion will have her son. Henry Williams prefers to call himself Mutt and will be played by Shia Lebouf in 'The Crystal Skull'.

Meanwhile, Jones joins his father to confront the Nazis on a crusade to seek the Holy Grail. For a change, Indy is accompanied by his head of the University, Marcus Brody (Denholm Elliot) and Sallah (John Rhys-Davies).

1941-45 Jones fights in World War II, earning quite a few medals.

1947 In Roswell, the US Government takes possession of a box with mummified remains. A Soviet force commanded by Colonel Irina Spalko (Cate Blanchett) will search for her a decade later.

1951 Henry Jones Sr. dies. Her son leaves his photograph on his desk.

1952 Marcus Brody dies. He is honored with a statue and portrait at Marshall College. Indy also has a photo of him on his desk table at home.

1957 Indy meets biker Mutt Williams, who will later turn out to be her son. The two of them will go find Marion Ravenwood and Harold Oxley next to the Crystal Skull. Better that they hadn't bothered … Indy and Marion get married and our protagonist keeps his hat. Following this, Indy loses an eye at some unidentified point in the next 30 years.

1960s The next film, which will be the fifth in the franchise, will take place in the late 1960s. Will Indy team up with The Beatles? Let's hope so.

1990s According to "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles," Dr. Jones continues to teach at Marshall College for ninety years.