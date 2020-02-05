Indiana Jones 5 will feature Harrison Ford again

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although it has been quite a while since Indiana Jones 5 has remained silent on radio, fans of the saga should not worry about the development of the film. President Kathleen Kennedy of Lucasfilm has confirmed that the sequel is still ongoing and that Harrison Ford is still linked to the project.

Slashfilm collects statements given during BAFTAs where it said the following: "We carry on, carrying the script where we want it to go and that is when we will get going. Harrison Ford will be in the movie, of course. It is not a restart; It is a continuation. Is impatient".

This confirms previous rumors about a sequel instead of a restart and also that Harrison Ford will remain in the lead role. In fact in the past the actor has already stated that no one else could play this role, saying: "When I'm finished he will be too".

Unfortunately Ford's commitment has not prevented the film from going through numerous delays. It was previously announced that the film would be released on July 10, 2020 and has now gone to July 9, 2021.

The script that David Koepp wrote at the time is now being reviewed and edited by Jon Kasdan, the screenwriter who gave life to Han Solo: A Star Wars story, a film curiously focused on the character of Harrison Ford but without his presence in the headband.

Even this last date seems unlikely to be the final one today if they are still trying to finish the script and do not have a planned date to start filming. No doubt they want to be sure to close the saga with a better taste than the one left by the more criticized Indiana Jones and the kingdom of the crystal skull.

The last time we talked about the movie, there was speculation about the beginning of filming scheduled for April 2020, but at the moment everything seems quite uncertain.