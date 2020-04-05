'Indiana Jones 5': Steven Spielberg leaves

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If there is a saga (and a character) known to all, that is'Indiana Jones'. Its first part, released in 1981, gave rise to three other sequels, and millions at the box office, in addition to raising the Olympus of Cinema to Harrison Ford, leaving him as one of the most important stars of the last 40 years.

The last installment of the adventures of the archaeologist came to us in 2008, ten years ago already, and it did not satisfy either the critics or the fans, who place it as the worst in the saga, especially because of its end, and the CGI abuse. Thus, since Disney bought Lucasfilm, there has been long talk about making a new installment, a last one, where to correct the mistakes of 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull'. For a time the possibility of a reboot was discussed (even with Chris Pratt taking over) but finally from Disney they confirmed that we would have 'Indiana Jones 5'and with Harrison Ford. Now David Koepp, one of the writers who has collaborated most with Steven Spielberg, has returned to the film to review the script.

"I'm back on the team. I'm working on it again. We're still trying. And I think we already have a good idea this time. We'll see."

But a new problem hangs over production: Steven Spielberg has abandoned the project, although it is rumored that he could catch the witness James Mangold.

'Indiana Jones 5' Release Date

Initially, the announced release date for 'Indiana Jones 5' was July 2019, but obviously we have not reached that date. Disney ended up moving it to July 10, 2020. But the delays did not stop there and, due to problems with the script, the film had a new release date: July 9, 2021. When we already believed that this date would be the definitive one for the expected return of Indie, the Coronavirus pandemic has once again overturned the plans for a completely paralyzed production. With Disney readjusting its entire calendar, Indie has also suffered the consequences. The new release date, we hope it is final, is the July 29, 2022.

'Indiana Jones 5' Synopsis

This part is the one that is usually more complicated when we talk about an Indy movie. Usually, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg They have always sought a reflection of the time in which history is situated. For example, the last installment, which took place in the 1950s, changed villains to Russians, and everything has an air of science fiction and paranoia, a carbon copy of American society at that stage of history.

Lucasarts

Steven Spielberg confirmed that the last film would follow the Crystal Skull chronologically, so we can assume that it will be set in the 60s, time of the first landing on the Moon, in addition to the hippie movement and the start of a new cinema, with horror films such as 'The Devil's Seed' or the thriller 'Bonnie and Clyde'. Will Indy travel to space? Will she become a hippie?

The McGuffin of movies is what they usually find the most difficult to find, but thanks to the expanded universe of Indiana Jones, they have a choice, being the story of Atlantis the fan favorite, next to the Infernal Machine or the Bermuda Triangle. Spielberg wants a more earthy story, especially due to the poor reception of the last installment and the appearance of aliens. The story will show us an aging Indiana Jones, and it could be a totally different movie than all the archaeologist's we've seen, with a wiser Jones but less of an action hero, something we already saw in the forgotten series. 'The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones'.

Lucasfilm

According to the latest leaks, the mcguffin of this new installment would be THE WAłBRZYCH GOLDEN TRAIN LEGEND:

In the mid-1930s, with the Third Reich in full swing, the Nazis set about plundering the gold reserves of all the countries that fell under their yoke. Thus, Germany's reserves were increased considerably. But, when they saw clearly that they would lose World War II, the Nazis decided to hide all the possible gold in a train, along with other treasures, weapons and works of art.

'Indiana Jones 5' Cast

If there is someone confirmed in this new sequel, that is Harrison Ford, who will be 79 years old when the movie is released. We cannot imagine another Indiana that is not him, and from Disney they seem to have it clear: there will be no other than Ford. But, except for him, there is no other confirmation, only rumors.

John Rhys-Davies, who played Sallah in the first and third installments, is looking forward to returning to his character. Jim Broadbent, who came to the franchise in the last part, playing Charles Stanforth, Jones' boss at the University, also wants to return. But Shia Lebouf has made it clear that she will not return and Karen AllenMarion Ravenwood in the first and fourth has stated that no one has contacted her. Does that let the return of some other woman in the saga, like Willie Scott?

Another name that sounds is that of Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker in 'Star Wars', who has offered to play the villain of the new installment. Wouldn't it be wonderful?

'Indiana Jones 5' Director

Steven spielberg was going to be the director of 'Indiana Jones 5'but the director has stepped aside (though he will still be the producer of the film) and now it sounds like James Mangold could be the director, who would be accompanied by Joe Kasdan and Dan Fogelman, who are taking care of the script for the new installment.

Getty Images

Although now he's back to work too David Koepp, to take care of the first script deletion.

'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer

For now, there is no trailer for 'Indiana Jones 5'.

'Indiana Jones 5' Screenshots

We still do not have photos of any kind, not even a script, but what is certain is that the use of CGI will be reduced considerably, given the bad reviews of the latest installment.