Indian Wells Masters 1,000, suspended by the coronavirus

The organizers of the BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) tennis tournament, the first 1,000 Masters of the season, and Premier Mandatory, which was scheduled to start next Wednesday, has been suspended this Sunday after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley (California).

The Riverside County Department of Public Health on Sunday declared a public health emergency for desert cities 110 miles (177 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, including Indian Wells, where the tournament was to be played for two weeks.

"There is too great a risk, at this time, for the public health of the county area of Riverside to make a great meeting of this size "Dr. David Agus, professor of medicine and biomedical engineering at the University of Southern California, said in a statement.

The specialist stressed that "it is not in the public interest for fans, players and neighboring areas that this tournament continues. We all have to unite to protect the community from the coronavirus outbreak "he stressed.

No further details were provided on the confirmed case of the disease.

The tournament hoped to attract more than half a million fans this year with the presence of male and female tennis stars such as the Spanish Rafael Nadal, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, along with American tennis players, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff .

Tournament director Tommy Haas informed that the organizers are prepared to play the event on different dates and will explore the options.

The decision to suspend the event was based on the guidance of medical professionals, the Centers for Disease Control and officials of the state of California, expressed tournament managers.

Refunds are offered for this year's event or a credit for next year's tournament.

Earlier in the week, tournament organizers announced several measures to protect players, fans and staff at the event.

Thus, there would be 250 disinfection posts and players would have to carry their own towels, and a chair at the back of the tracks so they could place them. Avoid shaking hands with players and touching pets.

The ball boy would wear gloves and could not touch the players' towels during games, or handle the drinks of the players.

In addition, players were going to be instructed not to deliver to fans of towels, headbands, shirts, sweatshirts, etc. that they would have used during matches and training, and they shouldn't accept pens, tennis balls or other objects to sign autographs.

That is, the interaction between tennis players and fans would have been significantly reduced.

Restaurant workers and food suppliers, and volunteers who check the tickets, should also have used gloves.

The LPGA Golf Tour is also scheduled to play the first women's golf tournament of the year, ANA Inspiration, early next month, at nearby Rancho Mirage (California).