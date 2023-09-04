Indian Police Force Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans are eagerly anticipating Rohit Shetty’s impending television series, Indian Police Force, because he is renowned for his impeccable directional vision.

With the OTT adaptation of his police universe, the director will make his digital debut.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra makes his digital debut in this series.

The upcoming series will star Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty as police officers.

Popular Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, famous for his comedic and action films, is currently in the news to his upcoming police drama web series, Indian Police Force.

Rohit Shetty is well-known for establishing profitable franchises such as Golmaal and Cop Universe as well as has a reputation for directing excellent police dramas.

The Golmaal franchise has delivered four successful films: Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017).

The most recent installment for the franchise, Suryavanshi, arrived on shelves on November 5, 2021, and grossed about Rs. 300 crore worldwide.

Indian Police Force Season 1 Release Date

The Indian Police Force web series is scheduled to debut on the digital platform Prime Video in October 2023, yet the precise release date has not yet been determined.

Indian Police Force Season 1 Cast

Sidharth Malhotra as Kabir Malik, a cop who leads the Delhi Police SWAT team

Manoj Bajpayee as the lead cop

Pankaj Tripathi as a cop

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a cop

Rajkummar Rao as a cop

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a significant role

Vivek Oberoi in a significant role

Isha Talwar in a significant role

Indian Police Force Season 1 Trailer

Indian Police Force Season 1 Plot

In terms of action and drama, the impending web series Indian Police Force is anticipated to be comparable to Rohit Shetty’s films.

The series’ plot has been kept secret, but it is rumored to be an untold tale that audiences will be eager to witness. This page will be updated once the official synopsis has been released.

The production team disclosed that after the distribution of Suryavanshi, Rohit Shetty worked assiduously on the script for the web series because he wanted his distinctive aesthetic to be reflected in the series.

In addition to being the showrunner, Rohit is also the producer and director of the series, while Sushwant Prakash is making his directorial debut. He served as Rohit Shetty’s assistant director on Dilwale (2015) and Simba (2018).

According to media reports, the production team has cordoned off a segment of the Golden Tobacco factory within Vile Parle for filming. Filming is scheduled to begin on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Mumbai.

In a press release issued on Shetty’s behalf, the series’ creators stated their intention to raise the threshold for action content emanating from India for international audiences.