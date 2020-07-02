Incredible Sea of ​​Thieves: the best-selling of the Steam Sale, but it is not obvious!

Share it:

The success of Sea of ​​Thieves on Steam continues without fail. The pirate simulation of Rare has for weeks been among the most played titles on Steam, with daily peaks of over 60 thousand users at the same time, but today has scored another incredible result.

As we write to you, Sea of ​​Thieves is the best-selling game globally on Steam. In any case, this does not make the idea of ​​the company well. There are other important aspects to consider: Rare's work has in fact conquered the top of the ranking one month after its release, at full price (€ 39.99) in the middle of the Steam Summer Sale, e surrounded by thousands of discounted games. If we add to this that PC players, if they wish, can get it almost at no cost by subscribing to the Xbox Game Pass, then you can well understand the extent of the success it is enjoying.

The merit should be attributed, in addition to the successful game formula, also to the incessant support from Rare, who has conquered the heart of digital pirates thanks to updates and ever new contents. Exactly two weeks ago theupdate Haunted Shores, which saw the appearance of ghost ships and Captain Flameheart. In the near future, however, the debut of the Alpha version of Custom Servers!