Incredible from Hollywood, Steins' Gate live action TV series has been confirmed by surprise

On the occasion of the evening event "Science ADV Live S; G 1010th Anniversary", organized by the Japanese development company 5bp to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Steins; Gate, the existence of a brand new live-action television adaptation for the series has been revealed, made by the famous Hollywood studio Skydance Television.

Of the limited information available, it has been confirmed that the new adaptation will be one television series, composed of an unknown number of episodes. Skydance Television, sub-label of Skydance Media in charge of TV productions, has already worked in recent years on shows of the caliber of Altered Carbon, Jack Ryan is Grace and Frankie. The series will be streamed globally, so it is assumed that the distributor may be one of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Among other news, the event also confirmed that the visual novel Steins; Gate 0 Elite is currently in progress and a new video has been presented for Anonymous; Code, PS4, PS Vita and Nintendo Switch video game will arrive next winter. You can take a look at the preview by clicking on the link available at the bottom.

And what do you think of it? Curious to take a look at this new western adaptation? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't already done so, we recommend that you retrieve our review of the Steins; Gate anime.