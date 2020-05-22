Inception, Hans Zimmer publishes a new song from Nolan’s film: where to listen to it

Share it:

The legendary composer Hans Zimmer together with Alan Walker has published the remix of “Time”, the famous song from the soundtrack of Inception of Christopher Nolan.

The song, that you can listen comfortably in the video at the bottom of the article, is also available on Spotify, Amazon Music, and all other major music streaming services. The song, as you can see in the Facebook post published by Zimmer, was designed to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the film with Leonardo Dicaprio, which will occur next July.

Considered by fans to be one of the best films of the director’s career, Inception also includes in the cast Tom Hardy, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Marion Cotillard is Cillian Murphy: at the 2011 Oscars he won four statuettes, those for the best photography, the best sound, the best sound editing, and the best special effects, and he was also nominated for the best film, the best original screenplay, the best iconography, and the best soundtrack.

What do you think? Do you prefer this remix extended to the original song in the film? Tell us in the comments section.

