Inception by Christopher Nolan to the cinema after 10 years, here is the new trailer

Warner Bros. has streamed a brand new official trailer for Inception to celebrate its return to cinemas (including Italian ones) on the occasion of its 10 years since the original release. The film by Christopher Nolan during this time it has become one of the director's most beloved films and action fans.

The movie that opens with the inscription "10 years ago", starts immediately with the most characteristic and recognizable element of the story, or the totem of the protagonist, the small top that Leonardo DiCaprio twirls during the narration to be sure not to find himself still within a dream and that right in the the final hinted at the oneiricity of everything without ever really revealing it, so much so that DiCaprio himself did not understand the ending.

Inception was the seventh career film for Nolan, who was back from the extraordinary success of audiences and critics of The Dark Knight, the second chapter of the Batman trilogy with Christian Bale as protagonist. For the first time in five years without Bale, Nolan hired Leonardo DiCaprio for the main part while the rest of the cast was certainly no less: we found in the team enlisted by the protagonist Cobb also Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy and Ellen Page, while in the role of the industrialist there was Ken Watanabe, in those of the victim Cillian Murphy, in those of Cobb's father-in-law Michael Caine and finally Marion Cotillard as his wife Mal.

As already The Dark Knight two years earlier, too Inception was a sensational box office hit, reaching a total of almost 830 million dollars worldwide (against a budget of 160 million) and again gained the favor of the critics who framed the film within the passion for spy films of Nolan, a declared fan of the saga by James Bond.