Inception 10 years later: a special screening will reveal unpublished scenes from Tenet

July 28, 2020
Lisa Durant
Now that the conditions seem to be favorable and that the Warner Bros. announced the release date of Tenet, it seems that the major has succulent surprises in mind for fans of Christopher Nolan.

Maybe more than trilogy of the Dark Knight and MementoInception is the iconic film with which we all identify Nolan's work and which, just a few days ago, celebrated the tenth anniversary of its release in theaters. In view of the forthcoming opening of the theaters, the major has decided to blow out the 10 candles with the filmmaker's fans, organizing a special screening of the cult of Leonardo Dicaprio.

For the occasion on August 21 there will be the Inception 10th Anniversary Theatrical Event, re-distribution that will accompany, at the same time, the release of horror Lionsgate Antebellum with Janelle Monáe. In the face of the return of Dominic Cobb's theaters, there will also be a special preview of Tenet and other titles from the Warner line-up, move that will surely arouse the curiosity of the public and that will encourage a fuller turnout in the reopening rooms.

In addition to the fans, the cast of Inception he recalled their experience on the set: among them could not miss DiCaprio, still confused by the ending of Inception, and Joseph Gordon-Lewitt, whose 0-gravity scenes in Inception made the history of cinema. For other curiosities, we suggest our in-depth analysis of Inception's almost mystical numerology.

