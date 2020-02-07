 Inbar Lavi will return as Eva for the fifth season of Lucifer

Share it:

The Serie "Lucifer" He aims to become more biblical than ever for his final season. After knowing that God will appear in this fifth season, in the skin of Dennis Haysbert, we now know the Return of actress Inbar Lavi, which already debuted in the fourth season as Eve, the first woman.

The return is announced by the media Entertainment Weekly with an exclusive image in which we directly see the character in a very suggestive pose. At the moment there are no details of what brings Eva back. In season four, Eva left the sky to reconnect with her devilish ex-boyfriend Lucifer (Tom Ellis), who was going through her own identity crisis after Chloe (Lauren German) discovered the truth about him. In a surprising twist, Eva ended up developing a romantic connection with Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt); However, after defeating the demons who tried to kidnap Baby Charlie, Eva decided to leave Maze and embark on a journey of self-discovery.

We are so excited to have Inbar back! Say showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson. The last time we saw her, Eve broke Maze's heart. So … a meeting between our favorite demon and the original sinner should be fine, right?

When we resume the series in the new season, Maze is still recovering from that anguish. Luckily, he has a friend in Chloe, who is going through something similar because Lucifer returned to Hell right after she admitted that he loved him.

