Iñaki Williams, victim of racist insults in Cornellá

January 25, 2020
Edie Perez
Iñaki Williams was the victim of racist insults in the match between the Espanyol – Athletic in Cornellá at the time he left the field after being replaced. Athletic striker went sad and hurt of the pitch and he told his captain Iker Muniain.

The Athletic Club captain transferred it to the referee of the match Sánchez Martínez, however, as Iturralde González tells us, it cannot be reflected in the official minutes of the match. Yes, it could be stated in "Other incidents" so that you could enter the Competition Committee.

These unfortunate incidents occurred in the background of the Cornellá stadium, and there are already many embarrassing chapters in our football. From ultras wars in the previous matches to these very sad racist insults to Williams.

