Iñaki Williams reveals the origin of his name: this is his amazing story

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Several months ago, Athletic Club striker Iñaki Williams explained in The spar the hard journey that his parents made to get from Accra (Ghana) to Melilla in search of a better future: "My parents met in Ghana. My mother wanted to have a family, but not in Africa, she wanted a better future for her children and they decided to travel."

After crossing the desert and jumping the fence of Melilla, the parents of Iñaki Williams arrived in Malaga and, later, in Madrid, where they would have the support of Cáritas. Once there, and before giving birth to the now Athletic Club striker, the organization against poverty and social exclusion would transfer them to Bilbao, where he would become years later in one of the most beloved soccer players by the Biscay parish.

The lawyer who allowed them to reach Bilbao

Now, the Athletic Club striker explained to Jorge Valdano the curious origin of his name for the program Valdano Universe. First, Iñaki Williams explains that a lawyer recommended to his parents while they were in jail to break their papers and say they came from a country at war: "I would like to meet him one day and put a face on him. My mother does not know He remembers him and we don't have the opportunity to thank him. "

Since Liberia was at war, his parents decided to break the papers and say they were liberians. Thanks to this advice, and because the lawyer had several acquaintances who worked for Caritas in Bilbao, Iñaki Williams' parents arrived in the capital of Biscay. Once there they met their godfather Iñaki, who would offer them a house where they could live from then on. From then on, life between the two Iñakis would be marked forever.

"It is a tribute"

According to Williams, the priest who gave them the house was the same one who baptized him. For the same reason, and given everything he had given for them, the family decided to baptize their son as Iñaki Williams: "It is a tribute". Then, and after remembering his first years of life, the Athletic Club striker has taken advantage of all the people who have allowed him to become one of the most beloved players in La Liga: "If not for people good that my parents found along the way, maybe I wouldn't be here. " Also to the city of Bilbao, which he considers very special: "I am very grateful. Not only to my parents, but to Bilbao. Because Bilbao is something very special for me, for my parents and my family because there are good people. "

Regarding your relationship with your godfather Iñaki, Williams explains that he is still in contact with him. Although he is volunteering in Africa helping the most disadvantaged, the priest and the striker of the Athetic Club maintain a close relationship.