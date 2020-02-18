Iñaki Williams gets wet: "What would you answer if you received the call from FC Barcelona?"

Share it:

The Athletic Club player Iñaki Williams attended this Monday to El Hormiguero In a sweet moment. Just a few days after eliminating FC Barcelona from the Copa del Rey with a header goal in the 93rd minute and being decisive in the victory of the Basque team against Granada in the semifinals of the KO tournament, the Biscay forward has been invited to the program directed by Pablo Motos to talk about his career in the world of football.

Among other things, the forward has told the incredible story of overcoming his parents, who jumped the fence of Melilla in search of a better future. All this in front of the watchful eye of his mother, visibly excited while his eldest son narrated a trip full of incidents: "They saw people die along the way and put them in jail as war refugees".

His match against FC Barcelona

But not only that. During this interview there has also been time for football. After discussing their latest interventions, presenter and footballer have talked about the game that faced Athletic Club and FC Barcelona just a few weeks ago. Specifically on an image that shows Iñaki Williams carrying Gerard Piqué, who did everything possible to stop the Basque footballer.

A conversation that led to a possible call from FC Barcelona to cover the loss of Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez, who will be removed from the pitch during the coming months as a result of an injury to the meniscus of his right knee: "Barça needs a striker … what would happen if they called you?"

Without thinking twice, Williams began to explain that FC Barcelona is a great team and that they have the best player in the world, in reference to Leo Messi. Nonetheless, the Biscayan striker acknowledges that Athletic Club is above all that: "It's what I've felt since I was little. Since you were born they tell you what Athletic is, you go to Lezama to see them train, you go to San Mames …"

After living moments like that, Iñaki Williams acknowledges that his greatest aspiration is to be a player of the first team: "I am lucky to represent all Bilbao wearing the Athletic Club shirt." For all this, the Basque striker acknowledges that the Biscayan team is above any call from FC Barcelona.

An answer acclaimed by the followers and followers of the program, who have applauded Williams' statements both on the set and on social networks: "Iñaki Williams is given an example in El Hormiguero. I don't care who comes for me and the money they offer me. I am Basque, from Athletic, and it is a privilege to get up every day and defend that shirt. It is a pity that few remain like this … "