Iñaki Williams, excited: "It is our moment to be able to take out if God wants the Barge"

The Athletic Club striker, Iñaki Williams, was excited with the pass to the Copa del Rey semifinals this Thursday, at the expense of Barça and with a goal of his in the 93rd minute in San Mamés, "opportunity to take out the barge" with a important title.

"I don't even get the words out. You have to have faith and heart. In this Cup we knew that there were complicated results that nobody expected, "he said in statements to Cuatro, even with the excitement of making the victory goal.

Williams referred to the option of winning a title. "It is our opportunity, our moment to be able to take out the barge in the future if God wants to do things very well. We knew it was going to be very complicated. We have played Cup matches with great faith, "he said.

The Basque striker highlighted the work of an Athletic who aspires to win the Cup as they did for the last time in 1984. "We've been 90 minutes alive and getting the game is the prize for the effort of the whole season. This is the work of the whole team. Effort of all these people who have supported us, is our moment. It's time to enjoy and hopefully the dream we all want comes, "he added.

Athletic, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Mirandés will play the semifinals. "What nobody expected, now it's time to enjoy the moment. No matter who touches us, we want to be in that final and we deserve to be in the semifinals," he concluded.