in which episode will Ahsoka Tano arrive?

After months and months of rumors and some denials, a Disney list that appeared on the web would finally have confirmed the presence of Rosario Dawson in the second season of The Mandalorian, so at this point we just have to ask ourselves in which episode Ahsoka Tano will make her first debut in un live action.

The site provides us with an interesting hypothesis Kessel Run Trasmission, source of some notable Star Wars-related scoops. Anakin Skywalker’s ex-padawan reportedly may show off her blue and white lekku during the fifth episode of the new season, and this would allow her to also appear in the next four episodes.

Everything is based on a particular not just: the fifth episode was written and directed by the great Dave Filoni, director behind The Clone Wars and Ahsoka’s “spiritual father” along with George Lucas. It was he who invested so much in the animated character, at first much criticized by fans because he was tied exclusively to a childish audience and then transformed into the key figure in the animated series, deserving of a return in style in Rebels and in two particularly successful story arcs in the seventh season of The Clone Wars.

“Dave Filoni wrote the fifth installment of Mando Season 2, so I expect that Ahsoka is introduced in the November 27 episode “, reads Corey Van Dyke’s tweet.

Indeed it is very likely that Jon Favreau gave full creative freedom in Filoni: who better than him could introduce Ahsoka to The Mandalorian galaxy? We will discover the truth starting from 30 October on Disney +, and in the meantime we can console ourselves with the Baby Yoda Lego set and the Star Wars-themed Funko Pops.