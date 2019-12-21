Share it:

Today, December 8, 2019, Immaculate Conception Day is celebrated. In addition to Spain, this holiday is celebrated in many other countries in the world, in Asia, Central and South America.

The Immaculate Conception, also known as the Purest Conception, is a holiday of the Catholic Church whose origin dates back to 1854. It determines that the Virgin Mary was free of guilt and original sin from the moment of conception.

In which countries is Immaculate Conception Day celebrated: the keys

In these countries the Immaculate Conception's Day: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, South Korea, Japan, United States, Philippines, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Portugal.

Contrary to what many believe, the Immaculate Conception does not refer to the conception of Jesus, but to that of the Virgin Mary. It is a Catholic celebration, which indicates that Jesus' mother was conceived free of sin and guilt. Therefore, when talking about Immaculate Conception, reference is made to the gifts God gave to the Virgin Mary.

The Day of the Immaculate Conception was celebrated for the first time in Spain in 1644. It was then that it began to commemorate what happened in the Battle of Empel. However, the holiday was not declared as such until 1854, by the hand of Pope Pius IX.

In 1892, at the request of the Spanish Army Infantry Weapon Inspector and by royal order of the Regent Queen Mrs. Maria Cristina de Habsburg, "Patroness of the Infantry Weapon declares Our Lady the Immaculate Conception".