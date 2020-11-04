In what episode of ONE PIECE does Ace die? Let’s go back to Marineford

There are some episodes that are not forgotten and ONE PIECE has many. After all, the work from the manga of the same name by Eiichiro Oda has been going on for more than twenty years with a non-stop broadcast. We have almost 950 episodes under our belt, not counting feature films, specials and so on.

One that was particularly impressed, however, is the one on death of Portuguese D. Ace. The pirate who became Luffy’s adoptive brother by now we know that he died during the battle of Marineford, right in front of the eyes of his little brother and of all those who had rushed to save him by unleashing a war destined to remain in the annals.

Ma in which episode of One Piece Ace dies actually? Let’s go back to 2011 to understand when it happened. After managing to escape, Ace stopped to collide with Akainu but in ONE PIECE episode 482, at the end, he suffered the devastating attack of the then admiral. The injuries were too serious and for that Ace died in ONE PIECE episode 483 in Luffy’s arms.

Recently we were able to witness the birth of the fire fist with ONE PIECE Novel A, launched in Italy by Star Comics, while Boichi launched the manga version of this story with the first chapter of ONE PIECE episode A.