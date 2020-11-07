In what episode does Sasuke get the eternal hypnotic sharingan? here is the chapter of Naruto

Due to the multitude of episodes made by Studio Pierrot for Naruto shippuden, some of which have a filler nature, it’s difficult to move between episodes and relive the epic scenes of the story. Precisely for this reason we decided to make a little order on the episode and on the chapter in which Sasuke unleashes the eternal hypnotic sharingan.

After carefully analyzing the Clan’s strongest Uchiha and sharingan’s most powerful eye ability, it’s time to get some order on Naruto Shippuden, featuring hundreds of episodes including numerous fillers. In this case, let’s try to understand in which episode Sasuke Uchiha shows off the first time deadly sharingan hypnotic eternal, the final form of the character’s mamngakyo sharingan after Itachi’s eye transplant.

Sasuke, in fact, shows for the first time his intentions to transplant his brother’s eyes during the sixth season of the anime, in particular in episode 216 during a conversation with Obito. His vision, in fact, is already particularly compromised due to the abuse of ocular techniques. The operation is completed only 4 episodes later, in # 220, in which Sasuke appears with a blindfold awaiting recovery from the surgery. Care that lasts for a long time as Studio pierrot brings back Uchiha only 100 episodes later, with the 326th episode in season 16, where the first victim of his new powers is a helpless White Zetsu. This awakening scene, in the manga, reflects instead chapter 553.

And you, on the other hand, will you take advantage of this brief summary to recover the bets in question? Let us know with a comment below.