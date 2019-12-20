Technology

In video the 10 best games of the decade according to Cydonia

December 20, 2019
Garry
1 Min Read
After discovering which are the titles that have most hit Sabaku No Maiku over the last ten years, here comes the very personal ranking of Francesco "Cydonia" Cilurzo.

In case you don't want to read the text version of the list written by our Pokémon expert, you can then find out which games are the best have characterized these last ten yearsi from the gaming point of view.

Before leaving you to the video, we remind you that on our pages you can also find a very long article in which you can take a look at the preferences of the editors of Everyeye regarding the Top 10. Also in this case you can watch the replication of our live on Twitch during which Tommaso "Todd" Montagnoli, Francesco Fossetti, Alessandro Bruni and Giuseppe Arace have chatted for almost two hours on the best games of the last decade.

