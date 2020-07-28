In the year of the dragon, Cimino entrusted the script to Oliver Stone after reading Platoon

Share it:

Tonight on IRIS at 21:00 will be repeated The year of the dragon, splendid noir directed by the two-time Oscar winner Michael Cimino, starring Mickey Rourke. Cimino was courted for the direction of the film, for years before he accepted the assignment, but this time he had to get help with the script for timing issues.

To adapt Robert Daley's novel for the cinema, Michael Cimino had been contacted several times by the producers of the film, but he had always categorically refused. When he finally convinced himself to accept, Cimino realized that – given the very imminent production times – he would not have had time to write and direct the film at the same time, since the producers already had in mind an indicative start date of filming. So Cimino hired Oliver Stone, whom he had met through his friend and producer Joann Carelli, to help him in the script. At the time Stone had already won an Oscar for Midnight escape and had written Scarface for Brian De Palma and written and directed Salvador.

Cimino convinced himself to sign him as co-writer of his film after reading his Platoon script, which Stone would direct shortly thereafter. Cimino also asked Stone to work behind a lower salary than usual as part of an agreement between the two: he would help him write The Year of the Dragon, while Cimino would have turned to Dino De Laurentiis to find funding necessary to produce Platoon. Stone agreed, although De Laurentiis would later tell Stone to find the funding elsewhere.

"With Michael the working day lasts 24 hours – said Stone later – He never sleeps, he really has an obsessive personality. He is the most Napoleonic director I have ever worked with". For The Year of the Dragon, Cimino took almost a year and a half of research on the project.