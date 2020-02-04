In The Witcher Henry Cavill Couldn't Recreate The Bathtub Scene Exactly

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since the trailer for 'The Witcher' arrived, the game's followers had already confirmed that one of the moments here would be taken to the Netflix series. We talk about the bathtub. Yes, that moment when Yennefer insists on Geralt of Rivia Take a bath that sucks in the fifth episode. And the sorcerer He does so.

"It was the perfect time to get some of the books but also make a nod to the audience of the video games. We want them to also know that we take them into account. We know they are there. Especially I, as an American, know that there 'The Witcher "is known primarily for video games. In Europe the audience is often familiar with books too. It was great to be able to balance the two different fan bases. Also, everyone is happy with Henry Cavill in a bathtub , let's be honest, "recounted at the time the showrunner of the series, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.