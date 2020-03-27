In the USA they vote for the best superhero, villain and power of all time: all the Top 10

Share it:

OnePoll, the giant US marketing research firm, recently drafted a survey at the request of Visit Anaheim in order to discover the preferences of the American public in the field of superheroes. Below you can read the Top 10 regarding the "Best superhero of all time", "Best villain" and "Best superpower".

America's Top 10 Favorite Superheroes

Superman Spider-Man Batman Captain America Iron Man Wonder Woman Aquaman Captain Marvel Black Panther Wolverine

America's Top 10 Favorite Villains

Joker Catwoman Venom Thanos Lex Luthor Magneto Oswald Cobblepot (Penguin) Harley Quinn Mystica Loki

The Superpowers americans want most

Inivisibilità Healing (regeneration and possibility to heal others) Ability to travel through time Super Strength superintelligence

As for the best superhero, the American public has decided to reward the iconic Superman instead of the two home favorites Marvel and DC, respectively placed in second and third place. On the super villain front, Joker easily wins the title of best villain, section in which the house of ideas has always been slightly lacking. Among the most coveted superpowers instead, it ranks first invisibility.

And what do you think of it? Do you agree with the results? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!