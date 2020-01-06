Entertainment

In the Tokyo Jump Shop you can compare your height with that of Deku and All Might

January 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
Have you ever wondered how tall the main characters of My Hero Academia? The world imagined by Kohei Horikoshi it is extremely varied, and even looking at the series it is difficult to understand perfectly the height of the students. In case you are near Tokyo, however, you can quickly answer this question.

In Jump Shop located in Shibuya in fact, a scoreboard appeared that can be used by passersby to compare their height with that of some of the heroes of 1-A. As you can see, Deku it is just 1.66m tall, compared to 172cm Bakugo and the 170's Kirishima. The Dean of U.A. High School Nezu stops at 85 centimeters while All Might reaches, with its transformation, the mighty height of about 2.20m. Even Nighteye, the peace symbol apprentice and later master of Deku, stops at two meters.

At the bottom you can take a look at the board in the shop, which has temporarily replaced the one dedicated to the characters of ONE PIECE. The photo was taken by the user Imataco and later shared in the r / Boku no Hero subreddit.

We remind you that My Hero Academia has recently aired the episode number 12 and is preparing to make the turning point after a rather convincing first part of the season. In case you haven't already done so, we recommend you read our review of episode 12 of My Hero Academia 4 and take a look at the preview of episode 13.

