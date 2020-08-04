in the third season we will discover details about Reginald Hargreeves

Share it:

If you have already seen the final of The Umbrella Academy, you will surely be waiting to find out more details about the next unpublished episodes of the Netflix series. The showrunner therefore decided to talk about it during an interview granted to TV Guide.

Given the great success of critics and audiences for the series starring Ellen Page, Aidan Gallagher, Robert Sheehan and other members of the Hargreeves family, the renewal for a third season seems almost certain. Answering questions from reporters, Steve Blackman then revealed something about the series' upcoming events and in particular about the consequences that Father Reginald's presence will have in 2019: "They were all amazed to see it appear there. If you notice, he's our Hargreeves, but he has something different. I think it is obvious to say that if there is another season we will see the protagonists try to resolve their relationship with their father. They tried in the second part, but that Hargreeves knew nothing about them. This new version of the father is older, but they may be able to talk to him better than they did in season two".

He then goes on to discuss his plans for the third season: "What I would like to do is reveal something more about the story of the character played by Colm Feore. Who is Hargreeves really? What is your goal? What was the purpose of your boys? By focusing on Reginald Hargreeves it is very likely that we will know more about the protagonists".

We look forward to one official confirmation, in the meantime we leave you with our review of The Umbrella Academy 2.