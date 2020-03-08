In the third season of Castlevania we witness the fate of an important character

Share it:

The third season of Castlevania It came out this week on the Netflix streaming platform and immediately became a small cult for fans of Konami's videogames. In recent episodes we are shown the fate of one of the main characters.

We warn you immediately that if you have not seen the third season written by the British author Warren Ellis (who worked at major American comic book publishers and who talks about Castlevania's creative process) you might run into heavy spolier. We therefore advise you to watch the whole season and then go back to reading this article.

In the last episodes we see the very short return of the one who sets the events of the series in motion, namely the Count Dracula. During a ritual performed by a sect of fanatics, dedicated to the cult of the king of vampires, Dracula is shown to us in a sort of infernal castle in the company of his deceased wife and mother of Alucard. We learn that Dracula got his son killed on purpose in the terrible fight in the season two finale, and is happy with his current condition. Moreover, the version of the vampire that is provided to us in this series also highlights a sort of "sadness" of the character, tired of fighting and eager to embrace his beloved disappearance. A tragic character therefore and not a being dedicated to the extermination of the human race alone. We'll see if he returns in the fourth season of the series. Attentive fans have also noticed a clear tribute to JoJo's The Bizarre Adventure series. Did you notice it? Let us know in the comments.