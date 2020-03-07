In 'The Suicide Squad' there will be more craft effects

Instagram

"There are more artisanal effects and scenarios in this film than in any comic film with a large budget".

Later, Gunn specified his words in more detail on Twitter:

"The CGI is important. But I used artisanal effects whenever possible with #TheSuicideSquad, included in the biggest and most beautiful sets I've seen made by Beth Mickle, real locations, real costumes by Judianna Makovsky, pyrotechnics by Dan Sudick, prosthetic makeup by Legacy …".

Anyway, there is enough to see those results and the artistic direction that Gunn has opted for. The film is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing superhero tapes. Since the director was hired after being fired at Disney, the expectation for this DCEU project has not stopped growing.

To see the final result, wait until August 6, 2021.