In 'The Suicide Squad' there will be more craft effects

It is already known that James gunn He is very excited about the project he is preparing, 'The suicide squad'. Little by little we have seen progress in the reboot: photos of the cast, filtered images of filming, to a first poster that the director has shared. That's where an interesting information about the project has been found.
Now what we have to keep in mind is that in addition 'The suicide squad 'will feature more artisanal special effects "than in any comic film with a big budget". This was stated by Gunn himself while responding to a fan through Instagram, when asked if in his new film the CGI would pre-promote artisan effects. To be clear, the full quote reads as follows:
"There are more artisanal effects and scenarios in this film than in any comic film with a large budget".
Later, Gunn specified his words in more detail on Twitter:
"The CGI is important. But I used artisanal effects whenever possible with #TheSuicideSquad, included in the biggest and most beautiful sets I've seen made by Beth Mickle, real locations, real costumes by Judianna Makovsky, pyrotechnics by Dan Sudick, prosthetic makeup by Legacy …".
Anyway, there is enough to see those results and the artistic direction that Gunn has opted for. The film is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing superhero tapes. Since the director was hired after being fired at Disney, the expectation for this DCEU project has not stopped growing.
To see the final result, wait until August 6, 2021.
March 7th, 2020
