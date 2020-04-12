TV Shows

"In the Sinaloan style" artists make the call to stay home

April 12, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Sinaloa.-In the Sinaloan style, this is how the Secretary of Public Security makes the call to stay home.

Under the concept of "# Sinaloa Stay at home" artists and people from the state met to invite the Culichi population and why not everyone who gets the message to stay home.

Artists such as Alfredo Ríos EL Komander, Lupillo Rivera, and the Jiapsi Yañez Youtuber, among others, have come together to invite them to stay home, thus allowing them to win the battle to the Sinaloense-style coronavirus pandemic.

"Plebes stay home"

