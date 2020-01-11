In the sign of Kamehameha: the best battle shonen techniques

Share it:

There Kamehameha (or Energetic wave in the Italian adaptation of the anime) is the technique par excellence, the undisputed symbol of Dragon Ball and battle shonen. That moment marked the history of the shonen. Kamehameha accompanied us in the most iconic moments of Akira Toriyama's work: during the clash with Small during Tenkaichi tournament, so as not to fall out of the ring, Goku throws it with his feet, using it as a propeller, but also invents the "curving" version, which can be directed at will. Finally, we cannot forget the most remarkable one, which made all the fans goosebumps: in the final stages of the tournament of Cell, a young man Gohan he is tired and battered, with an unusable arm after having fought the android strenuously, he launches the historical Father-Son Kamehameha.

In short, let's talk about one of the most loved and recognizable techniques of battle shonen. But it was also an inspiration for many mangakas, who have reworked it, to adapt it to their works. Over the years the genre of reference has given us various techniques that, over time, have conquered the public, and we have selected some of the most important. We dedicate this special to all those who still cry out without shame: Ka-Me-Me-Ha-HA!

Hokuto Hyakuretsu Ken

Let's start this review with a manga prior to Dragon Ball: Hokuto no Ken or Ken the warrior in the Italian version. The masterpiece of Buronson is Tetsuo Hara it has also become famous for the extreme violence of the fighting, with bodies exploding by pressing the right pressure points. There Divine Hokuto School teaches its students to locate and press i Pressure points both to heal and to kill.

Since the first issue of the manga and the first episode of the anime we have a demonstration of the famous strength and violence of one of the pupils of the school: Kenshiro, with the Hokuto Hyakuretsu Ken.

We already know the harsh world of Hokuto no Ken: the Earth was destroyed as a result of a nuclear war. Kenshiro reaches a small town in search of water, but is locked up in prisons. Here he meets Bart and Rin. A group of bandits led by Zed, who wants to prey on her, and to do so kidnap Rin. Having freed himself from his captivity, Kenshiro certainly cannot remain with his hands: he advances towards the gang leader, eliminating his minions without difficulty.

Zed is a mountain of muscle that no one would want to stand against, and could easily kill the hostage with a slight pressure on his neck. Kenshiro's fists move so fast that Zed can't see them; the enemy takes the blows like a punching bag.

The student of Hokuto emits an anomaly ahtatatata, who almost seems to want to taunt the criminal. The force of the fists is such as to lift the raider into the air. Apparently it seems that the gust did not have any effect: Zed gets up unharmed, ready to fight. Suddenly it freezes, the body twists, the head swells abnormally, and explodes from the inside in a fountain of blood and bowels. Without realizing it, Zed was already dead.

This is the deadly Hokuto Hyakuretsu Ken o The sacred blow of Hokuto's hundred devastating punches. Those who grew up with the anime of Hokuto no Ken were impressed by both the unexpected violence and theahtatata.

Pegasus Ryuseiken

The Cosmos it is the inner strength of each Saint and is linked to the constellation whose name it bears. Thanks to this strength the Saint can wear the armor that belongs to him and perform special attacks. Strength is also determined on the basis of the control of the Cosmos: for this reason i Bronze knightsthey are generally of low rank. The Bronzes, however, have yet to train in order to reach the Seventh Sense: have full control of the Cosmos, to expand it beyond the limits, so as to greatly enhance the attacks.

Although the Cosmos is an immense power, it does not have unlimited use, as, as it is used relentlessly, the body is subjected to excessive physical stress, and when it dies out, death can occur.

Among the various moves that consume a minimal amount of energy is the Pegasus Ryuseiken (literally Fist of the Pegasus meteors). During the fight, Seiya assumes an unusual pose: he puts his hands between his torso and his face, and begins to move them in the air, hypnotically, distracting the opponent. The movements, however, are not random: Seiya draws the 13 stars of the air in the air constellation of Pegasus. When the Cosmos flares up, it is ready to launch the attack: Pegasus Ryuseiken!

Apparently it seems that a meteor shower hits the opponent; it is actually a sequence of quick punches that gives that impression. In a short time the adversary victim of the "meteors" falls to the ground dying. Seiya's attack is the spearhead of the saga of Saint Seiya, as it is used in every fight, even against opponents of a higher rank, even if it is not always effective.

Rasengan

When Naruto sees for the first time the Rasengan at the hands of Jiraiya, remains enraptured, and would like to use it in turn. The training to master this technique is divided into three phases: as a first step the young ninja of the leaf must rotate the chakra inside a balloon full of water, until it explodes; afterwards, he must be able to control the force, increasing the volume of the chakra, and only when he manages to break a plastic ball, the ninja will be able to move on to the next, the most difficult phase.

Naruto must use the teachings to concentrate the chakra and contain the force inside a balloon, without destroying it; only when he succeeds in completing the three tests will he be ready to use Rasengan.

Unfortunately, our ninja is not able to fully master the chakra sphere: for this reason, at least in the early periods, he needs the help of a clone to form it and throw it at the enemy. Like any technique in Naruto, Rasengan also consumes chakras, that is, the inner energy of every human being, with which it is not only possible to launch jutsu, but you can also walk on water and run in trees; with each use, it is consumed and when it runs out you risk dying, if you do not wait for the time necessary to recover it.

The first time Naruto shows off Rasengan is against Kabuto: the ninja of the now exhausted leaf village certainly does not want to surrender.

Kabuto stabs his hand with a kunai, but does not know that he has fallen into a trap: Naruto uses the apparent advantage of the opponent in his favor, blocking any movement to prevent it from escaping; creates a double and prepares a Rasengan, even if imperfect, and hits Kabuto.

Rasengan is perhaps the most important move in the entire Naruto saga.

Naruto agrees to train intensely for three years with Jiraiya, also to be able to better control the skill, convinced that it can help him find his friend Sasuke. After training, the ninja has improved considerably, but he still needs clones to form jutsu, but that's not enough: he knows he has yet to grow, and he must make the Jiraiya technique his own, if he wants to save his friend.

There are various dimensions and uses of Rasengan during the missions: the most original form is the gigantic Rasenshuriken. Yet Naruto's key technique is not only flashy, but it hides a deeper meaning: the "purity" of Rasengan contrasts with the darkness of the Chidori (A thousand hawks) of Sasuke. We could say that the two techniques are the reflection of the soul of the two users. It is not by chance, therefore, that the two friends separate and reunite with each other two jutsu so different from each other.

Delaware Smash

We admit it: if we talk about My Hero Academia it is difficult to identify a single technique, as it follows a lot of personal opinion. Nonetheless, perhaps the most significant is the Detroit Smash of All Might: the superhero N1 concentrates strength in one hand, and punches directly against the opponent, but what hits the target is the sudden and strong displacement of air provoked. However, we prefer to mention the Delaware Smash, although we are aware that it is not among the most recognized moves of battle shonen.

The reason for this choice is that the Delaware Smash is the first technique of Izuku "Deku" Midoriya, after replicating the Detroit Smash.

Izuku fails to harness the strength of the One for All, the quirk given to him by All Might; the few weeks available were not enough to sculpt his body well, still too frail for such power. Izuku's biggest shortcoming is that he did not have the time to learn to contain his strength: every time he punches he always uses 100% of his quirk, thus shattering the bones of his arms.

He can only follow All Might's advice to keep the image of an egg that must not explode. Although Izuku tried to dose the power, the best result he managed to achieve is to break only one finger, after performing the Delaware Smash.

The operation of the Delaware Smash is very basic: Deku concentrates the power in one finger and triggers it with the thumb, causing an impetuous and destructive movement of air. During the Yuei Sports Festival, Izuku proves that he is able to use his move with all his fingers, but at a high price.

After meeting with the mentor of All Might, Izuku manages to master the One for All, even if not completely, reducing the physical stress to which he subjects the bones, but sometimes involuntarily releases 100%. The use of Delaware Smash decreases, but does not disappear completely: during the clash with Muscular joins him to the Detroit Smash for one combo with unmatched power.

Reigan

Over the years the battle shonen Yu of the ghosts, created by Yoshihiro Togashi (author of HunterXHunter), has been somewhat forgotten, due to the pressing success of titles like Naruto, one piece is Dragon Ball, but still managed to give us one of the most interesting techniques: the Reigan.

To better understand how it is used and what the limitations are, we need to explain what the is Reiki. It is a spiritual energy that pervades the human body, and that varies from person to person.

This energy allows you to create astral weapons, increase strength, and even heal the body from injury. Without the right training, Reiki is consumed quickly after just one attack and you have to wait some time to regenerate it; therefore it is not recommended to use powerful attacks, especially in long battles.

The Reigan is one of the techniques that uses internal energy: Yusuke Urameshi conveys Reiki to the tip of the index finger and shoots it as if it were a projectile of light, ironically forming a gun with his hand. Being still impractical with his skill, Yusuke can shoot a small hit of light only once a day, feeling immediately exhausted.

The teachings of Genkai they are exhausting, just think that he forced his pupil to support the entire body weight for 12 hours only with the tip of his index finger and with the help of Reiki; at the end of the training the underworld detective manages to strengthen the attack and increase the number of uses, however still limited.

Genkidama sphere

We could not fail to conclude our review without returning to the source of inspiration, citing one of the most representative techniques of the battle shonen, perhaps second only to the Kamehameha itself: the Genkidama sphere.

Goku, after dying in the clash with Raditz, decides to train in the realm of the dead from King Kaioh of the North, to defeat the Saiyans who are about to invade Earth. During the training the teacher teaches him the Genkidama sphere.

The user stretches his arms over his head, with the palms facing upwards, and absorbs the ki from all living beings, not only humans, but also planets and stars, and accumulates it in a sphere that becomes more and more great depending on the amount of energy collected; when the orb of light has reached an ideal size, it can be thrown at the opponent.

Genkidama is therefore an extremely powerful attack, the strength of which is directly proportional to the amount of ki absorbed, and because of its power it has limitations: it can be used only by those with a pure heart, for this a Super Saiyan cannot use it, and you must keep the same position, until it is ready, which leaves uncovered to any attacks. Precisely for this latter reason, Goku is helped by his companions, who distract the enemy on duty.

Of course, we could mention the little one that should have been used to defeat Vegeta, or the one thrown against Freezer, but ineffective. We prefer to mention one of the moments with the highest pathos of the entire Goku epic, even if it has almost become inflated: the end of the battle with Bu.

The Saiyan is now exhausted and wounded, but the little pink demon seems to be unstoppable. Goku knows he has to play it all: the Genkidama Sphere. He then assumes the position, and begins to absorb the energy of his companions, even those on Earth, and of the planet of the gods Kaiohshin, but it is not enough: the sphere is too small to defeat Majin Buu. It now seems that there is no longer any hope.

Satan takes matters into his own hands and prays to human beings to raise their hands to heaven and surrender their ki; the Earthlings, encouraged by their hero, donate energy. The Saiyan prince, meanwhile, distracts Buu.

The sphere gets bigger and bigger, until it assumes the size of a planet: Goku throws it against Majin Buu. Although it is our hero to deliver the coup de grace, after transforming into Super Saiyan and having "empowered" the sphere, we like to think that Bu was defeated by the willpower not only of Goku, of the Z Warriors, or of his dearest friends, but also of all the Earthlings.

And you, when Goku and Satan asked for your help, have you raised your hands to heaven?